Morgan Stanley Raises RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $2.50

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $2.50 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REAL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of REAL opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. RealReal has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 43,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $104,020.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,064,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,006.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John E. Koryl acquired 43,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,793,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,477.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 43,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $104,020.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,064,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,006.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 217,186 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 28.9% in the second quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in RealReal by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,192,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 815,955 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in RealReal by 115.6% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 1,850,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in RealReal by 59.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,235,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

