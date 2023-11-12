Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

MYE stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.30. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

