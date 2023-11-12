Needham & Company LLC Lowers Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target to $31.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MODN. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $823.77 million, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Model N has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $43.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $103,293.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 143,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,150.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $103,293.21. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 143,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,150.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $268,763.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,190 shares in the company, valued at $18,857,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,851 shares of company stock worth $722,491. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 656,093 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 193.8% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 427,201 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Model N by 14.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after acquiring an additional 421,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

