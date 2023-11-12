Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 7,733 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $186.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.47 and a 200-day moving average of $180.06. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

