OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $783.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $101.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III acquired 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $29,898.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at $286,352.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

