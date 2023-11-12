Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Lowered to $21.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PTEN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.30.

PTEN stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,636.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $599,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 340,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,879.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,465 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 374.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 972,936 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16,649.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

