Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $25.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.56. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.51 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,507 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after buying an additional 1,316,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 992,074 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,610,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

