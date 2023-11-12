Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Paycor HCM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.94.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.51 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,757.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 38.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,531,000 after acquiring an additional 785,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,237,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

