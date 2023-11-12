Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Cut to $2.30

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $2.30 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Personalis has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 149.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 87.3% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 154.8% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 127,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 77,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

