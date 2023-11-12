Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance
PBR opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.58. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
