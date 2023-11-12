Piper Sandler Cuts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $20.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

Get Unity Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on U

Unity Software Trading Up 7.0 %

Insider Activity

NYSE:U opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $313,231.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 376,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,978,128.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 372,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,744,239.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 9,095 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $313,231.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 376,833 shares in the company, valued at $12,978,128.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,040,003 shares of company stock worth $30,776,237 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1,151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.