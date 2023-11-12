Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.80 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Playtika has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Playtika by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 36,209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $1,373,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Playtika by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

