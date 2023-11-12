Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Cut to $9.50

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLTK. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $15.80 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Playtika has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 1,215.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Playtika by 4,125.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

