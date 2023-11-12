Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 98.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

PLUG stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.98. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 128,905.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 359.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,865,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

