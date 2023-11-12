Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Get Plug Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $248,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.