Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PTLO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Portillo’s stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. Portillo’s has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $815.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,944,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,666,000 after purchasing an additional 293,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,824,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,639,000 after acquiring an additional 514,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,866,000 after acquiring an additional 752,280 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,495,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,413,000 after acquiring an additional 241,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

