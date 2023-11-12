ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 141.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 98,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 50,971 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

