PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $17.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie lowered PubMatic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered PubMatic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $775.72 million, a P/E ratio of 498.50 and a beta of 1.02. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $104,163.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,219.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $89,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,832 shares of company stock valued at $722,896. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $21,971,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 621,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,529,000 after acquiring an additional 546,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 356,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Holdings Co increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 346,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

