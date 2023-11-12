Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Earns Hold Rating from Craig Hallum

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $0.56 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 32.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company's revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

