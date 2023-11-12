Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of RANI opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. Rani Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $98.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RANI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

