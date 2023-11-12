Raymond James & Associates Buys New Position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUAG opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $21.34.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market investment-grade bond index, overweighting market segments with higher yield potential while maintaining the overall risk and credit profile of the broad market.

