Raymond James & Associates Buys New Shares in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,688,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,157,000 after acquiring an additional 90,170 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after buying an additional 3,141,070 shares in the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at about $12,352,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after buying an additional 85,585 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $78,447.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $355,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $78,447.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 0.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:SG opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $998.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sweetgreen

About Sweetgreen

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.