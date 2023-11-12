Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIS. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 1st quarter worth $583,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

