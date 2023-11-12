Raymond James & Associates Has $273,000 Stock Position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 109.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QINT opened at $42.88 on Friday. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $45.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91.

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

