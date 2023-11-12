Raymond James & Associates Has $302,000 Holdings in ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:TMDV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:TMDV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMDV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS TMDV opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45.

ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (TMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Dividend Elite index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Russell 3000 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 35 years. TMDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

