Raymond James & Associates Invests $265,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 97,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,875,652,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 201,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 194,502 shares during the last quarter.

JPME stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $91.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.75.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

