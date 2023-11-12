Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,990 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth $169,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth $181,000.

ECAT opened at $15.11 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 243,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $3,677,620.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,535,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,388,466. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,188,646 shares of company stock valued at $47,131,224 over the last ninety days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

