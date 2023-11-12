Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. LTG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHC stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

