Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Affirm were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Affirm by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a current ratio of 13.25. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Compass Point cut shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

