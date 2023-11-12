Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after acquiring an additional 92,429 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,473,871.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,609,302.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,473,871.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,609,302.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $648,506.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

BBIO opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.00.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

