Raymond James Increases Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target to $26.00

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EE. StockNews.com cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 7.0 %

NYSE:EE opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 2.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,978,957,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Excelerate Energy by 643.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.