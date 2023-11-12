Raymond James Raises Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $101.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.48. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

