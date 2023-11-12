SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $746,472.40 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $746,472.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,013 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,244.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $162,484.96.

On Thursday, October 5th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $771,102.20.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $775,480.50.

On Thursday, September 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $682,800.00.

NYSE:S opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

