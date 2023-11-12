SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $746,472.40 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:SGet Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $746,472.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,013 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,244.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $162,484.96.
  • On Thursday, October 5th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $771,102.20.
  • On Tuesday, October 3rd, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $775,480.50.
  • On Thursday, September 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $682,800.00.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

SentinelOne (NYSE:SGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

