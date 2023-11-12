Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CFO Sells $1,148,916.90 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kris Sennesael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.78. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

