Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 8,334 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $1,315,021.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,861,842.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $604,181.82.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $1,364,109.12.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $615,840.93.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.90.

On Monday, September 11th, Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $222,961.77.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,603.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80.

On Thursday, August 17th, Frank Slootman sold 30 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $4,514.40.

Snowflake Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $160.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,677,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.52.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

