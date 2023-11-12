Socha Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Socha Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 953 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Microsoft comprises about 0.2% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $369.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $370.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

