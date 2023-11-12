Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $600,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Stories

