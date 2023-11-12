Susquehanna Cuts Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $15.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of PR opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 4.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 171,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $2,548,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,274,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,895,110.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,924,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,851,987 shares of company stock valued at $315,762,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

