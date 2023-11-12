Susquehanna Trims Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Price to $16.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PTEN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

PTEN opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,277,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,465. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,882,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,682 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,986,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,692 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.