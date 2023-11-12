Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited Buys 300,000 Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,101,000.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

VLE stock opened at C$3.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$4.23. The stock has a market cap of C$396.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 134.35% and a net margin of 120.78%. The business had revenue of C$205.63 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.6224 EPS for the current year.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

