Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 390 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Redburn Partners dropped their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

Get Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 2.5 %

MSFT stock opened at $369.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $370.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.31 and a 200 day moving average of $329.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.