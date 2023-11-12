TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 15,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,072,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 1.5 %

TMDX stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 19.74. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 595.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

