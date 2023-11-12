Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,271 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,414,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,714,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,111,000 after buying an additional 288,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,114,000 after buying an additional 102,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,137,000 after buying an additional 29,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 13.8% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,239,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,359,000 after buying an additional 392,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTZ. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

