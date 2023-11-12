Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBW. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,803,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,036,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 183,221 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $363.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $109.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

BBW has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $109,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George Carrara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $109,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,390.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 23,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $660,003.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,336 shares of company stock worth $2,160,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Stories

