Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NECB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NECB stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.60. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

Northeast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

