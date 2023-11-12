Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,074,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,351.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 1.0 %

AMRK stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.31. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.06.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.47. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

