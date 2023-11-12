Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQE. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,391 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $10,496,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of QQQE opened at $75.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28. The company has a market cap of $813.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $81.00.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.1652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.