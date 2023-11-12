Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQE. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,391 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $10,496,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance
Shares of QQQE opened at $75.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28. The company has a market cap of $813.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $81.00.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
