Truist Financial Corp Buys 588 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,632,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,265,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,518,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,524,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,740,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,022,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,373,000 after buying an additional 472,968 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLI stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

