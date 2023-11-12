Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 41,950 SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 10.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 50.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 206,321 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 69.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 33,055 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 222.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 102,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 71,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

NYSE SPNT opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

