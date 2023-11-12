Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 159.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SATS. StockNews.com began coverage on EchoStar in a report on Sunday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

EchoStar Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.